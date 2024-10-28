Lumos Diagnostics Sees Revenue Surge and Secures Key Partnership

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. (AU:LDX) has released an update.

Lumos Diagnostics reported a significant revenue increase of 209% to US$3.4 million for Q1 FY25, driven by strong growth in product and services revenue. The company also secured a successful A$10 million capital raise and announced a promising partnership with BARDA for non-dilutive funding to support the FebriDx CLIA waiver trial in the U.S. This strategic move, along with new distributor agreements, positions Lumos for substantial U.S. market expansion.

