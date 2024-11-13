News & Insights

Lumos Diagnostics Gears Up for Growth with New Launches

November 13, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. (AU:LDX) has released an update.

Lumos Diagnostics is making strides in the healthcare market with the commercial launch and regulatory clearance of its flagship diagnostic products, FebriDx and ViraDx, in the United States. The company’s partnership with Hologic has strengthened its financial position and highlights its commitment to advancing women’s health diagnostics. A recent capital raise of A$10.0 million will support further expansion and product development, positioning Lumos for future growth and shareholder value.

