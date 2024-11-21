Lumos announces new analyses of data from OraGrowtH210, OraGrowtH212 trials

Lumos Pharma (LUMO) announced that new analyses of data from its Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 clinical trials were presented orally at the 62nd Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting, or ESPE 2024, held November 16-18, 2024 in Liverpool, UK. “The new analyses and updated data from our Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 Trials presented at ESPE this week demonstrate sustained growth on LUM-201 in moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency to 24 months, as well as the correlation of LUM-201’s pulsatile mechanism of action to growth,” said John C. McKew, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Lumos Pharma. “We are encouraged by these data and look forward to advancing oral LUM-201 in a Phase 3 clinical trial in moderate PGHD next year.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LUMO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.