$LUMN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$LUMN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $22,988,818 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LUMN:

$LUMN Insider Trading Activity

$LUMN insiders have traded $LUMN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES FOWLER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $46,990

$LUMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $LUMN stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • NORGES BANK added 11,939,432 shares (+26437.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,398,383
  • HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 8,491,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,089,334
  • UBS GROUP AG added 8,000,597 shares (+490.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,483,170
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 7,717,596 shares (+368.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,980,434
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 7,474,123 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,687,593
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,714,620 shares (+164.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,344,632
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 5,049,709 shares (+76.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,813,954

$LUMN Government Contracts

We have seen $341,228,341 of award payments to $LUMN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

