LUMN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.98, changing hands as high as $14.24 per share. Lumen Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUMN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.03 per share, with $16.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.79. The LUMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

