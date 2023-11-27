LumiraDx (LMDX) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 1.22

The average one-year price target for LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) has been revised to 1.22 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 1.09 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.66 to a high of 1.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 940.82% from the latest reported closing price of 0.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in LumiraDx. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMDX is 0.11%, a decrease of 28.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 30,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds 14,286K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 10,595K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services holds 1,035K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing an increase of 41.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 974K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares, representing a decrease of 38.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 66.99% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 923K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing a decrease of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 62.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.