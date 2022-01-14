Markets
LMDX

LumiraDx: In-house SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Detects Omicron Variant

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - LumiraDx (LMDX) said the results from ongoing testing and monitoring of COVID-19 variants show its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test detects the Omicron Variant. In-house wet testing with live Omicron virus showed that the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test detects the Omicron variant with comparable sensitivity to other variants, the company noted.

Nigel Lindner, Chief Innovation Officer at LumiraDx, said: "The ability of our test to detect Omicron and other variants of concern, combined with both CE Marking and EUA from FDA with the intended use that includes the screening of asymptomatic individuals makes the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test a valuable tool at this stage of the pandemic."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular