LumiraDx: In-house SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Detects Omicron Variant

(RTTNews) - LumiraDx (LMDX) said the results from ongoing testing and monitoring of COVID-19 variants show its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test detects the Omicron Variant. In-house wet testing with live Omicron virus showed that the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test detects the Omicron variant with comparable sensitivity to other variants, the company noted.

Nigel Lindner, Chief Innovation Officer at LumiraDx, said: "The ability of our test to detect Omicron and other variants of concern, combined with both CE Marking and EUA from FDA with the intended use that includes the screening of asymptomatic individuals makes the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test a valuable tool at this stage of the pandemic."

