Luminus Dumps About 43,000 Quaker Chemical Shares Worth $5.6 Million

Key Points

Luminus sold 42,585 shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter.

It owned 60,466 shares valued at $7.97 million as of September 30, 2025/

Quaker Chemical remains the fund’s 5th-largest holding at 7.2% of AUM as of September 30, 2025

Luminus Management reported selling 42,585 shares of Quaker Chemical(NYSE:KWR) in its SEC filing for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an estimated $5.6 million trade based on the average share price for the period.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated October 3, 2025, Luminus Management sold 42,585 shares of Quaker Chemical during the period. The transaction was estimated at $5.6 million based on the average share price for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Following the trade, Luminus reported holding 60,466 shares valued at about $8 million at quarter end. That made Quaker Chemical its 5th-largest equity position out of 19 reported holdings.

What else to know

Luminus Management’s Quaker Chemical stake represents 7.2% of its reported equity AUM, based on the SEC filing.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: CC: $28 million (25.1% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NYSE: OI: $26.5 million (23.8% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NYSE: SEE: $17.6 million (15.9% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

NYSE: KEX: $9.8 million (8.77% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NYSE: KWR: $8 million (7.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 2, 2025, shares were priced at $132.59, down 19% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 36.6 percentage points durring this period..

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.83 billion Net Income (TTM) $ (7.13) million Dividend Yield 1.45% Price (as of market close October 2, 2025) $132.59

Company Snapshot

Quaker Chemical is a global specialty chemical company focused on supplying high-value process fluids and solutions to industrial manufacturers. The company leverages a diversified customer base in the metals and heavy manufacturing industries, supported by a global footprint and technical service expertise.

The company serves the steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, mining, and other heavy manufacturing sectors across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia/Pacific regions.

Foolish take

Quaker Chemical's top line showed improvement in the second quarter. It reported a 4% year-over-year increase to $483.4 million. While acquisitions were the biggest contributor, 6 percentage points, higher volume also added 2 percentage points due in part to new business wins. Lower prices and a changing mix subtracted 4 percentage points.

While sales showed progress, with a global presence and an uncertain tariff environment, it's unclear when Quaker Chemical's sales growth will further accelerate.

The second quarter's sales growth wasn't enough to boost its profit. Quaker Chemical's net income. The figure, adjusted for certain items, dropped 21.5% to $30 million.

Although Luminus significantly reduced its stake in Quaker Chemical, it still held a significant number of shares at quarter-end, giving it a vested interest in seeing the company improve the bottom line and the share price.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

AUM (Assets Under Management):The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or institution.

Stake: The ownership interest or shareholding a fund or investor holds in a particular company.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Specialty chemical products: Chemicals designed for specific industrial uses, often tailored to customer needs, unlike basic or commodity chemicals.

Corrosion inhibitors: Chemicals added to materials or environments to prevent or reduce metal corrosion.

Rolling lubricants: Fluids used in metalworking to reduce friction and wear during the rolling process.

Surface treatment chemicals:Chemicals applied to material surfaces to alter properties such as corrosion resistance or adhesion.

Chemical management services:Outsourced services where a provider manages the procurement, use, and disposal of chemicals for industrial clients.

Global footprint:The presence and operations of a company in multiple countries or regions worldwide.

TTM:The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Lawrence Rothman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

