Luminor Financial Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Moves

Luminor Financial Holdings Limited reported a significant revenue increase of 41.3% in FY2023 and net profits after tax of RM0.635 million. In a strategic move, the company’s Malaysian financial solutions business turned profitable, and they successfully launched a Redeemable Preference Shares Programme. Additionally, they have streamlined assets by completing property projects and selling their last land bank in China, with plans for further sales aimed at liquidity.

