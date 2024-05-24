News & Insights

Stocks

Luminor Financial Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Moves

May 24, 2024 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Luminor Financial Holdings Limited (SG:5UA) has released an update.

Luminor Financial Holdings Limited reported a significant revenue increase of 41.3% in FY2023 and net profits after tax of RM0.635 million. In a strategic move, the company’s Malaysian financial solutions business turned profitable, and they successfully launched a Redeemable Preference Shares Programme. Additionally, they have streamlined assets by completing property projects and selling their last land bank in China, with plans for further sales aimed at liquidity.

For further insights into SG:5UA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.