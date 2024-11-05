News & Insights

Luminor Financial Issues RM5.45 Million in Shares

November 05, 2024

Luminor Financial Holdings Limited (SG:5UA) has released an update.

Luminor Financial Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of RM5.45 million in redeemable preference shares through its subsidiary, Luminor Assets Berhad. This move is part of a larger RM500 million programme aimed at funding factoring, secured lending, and consumer financing operations. The shares, priced at RM1.00 each, will mature in November 2026 and offer dividends based on the overnight policy rate plus 5%.

