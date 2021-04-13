Luminex (LMNX) to Get Acquired by DiaSorin for Around $1.8B

Luminex Corporation LMNX is set to be acquired by the Italian diagnostics company DiaSorin S.p.A. for a price of $37 per share or approximately $1.8 billion in an all-cash transaction. Notably, Luminex has emerged as a leader in multiplexing technology — one of the fastest growing markets in the molecular space — with above 900 clients.



From DiaSorin’s standpoint, the buyout will expand its foothold in molecular diagnostics space courtesy of Luminex’s molecular diagnostics multiplexing technology and a portfolio that will aid DiaSorin in fortifying its existing offerings while broadening its presence in the United States.

Transaction Details in Brief

Per the deal, Luminex will get merged with DiaSorin’s newly formed U.S. subsidiary, with the former’s shareholders receiving $37 in cash for each of their shares. It is worth mentioning that the transaction will be funded through a mix of cash and external financing.





Notably, the buyout is anticipated to conclude within the third quarter of 2021, subject to Luminex shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.



The coming together of these two companies is projected to result in cost synergies of around $55 million within three years post completion.

Significance of the Buyout

The transaction will enable Luminex to enhance the value received by its customers via an expanded global product and service portfolio. Per management, the deal reflects the goodwill that Luminex has cultivated in the marketplace along with the great value of its shares.



On the back of DiaSorin’s extensive and geographical reach, Luminex is likely to accelerate its technology and solutions’ presence outside the United States. In fact, backed by DiaSorin’s leadership position, Luminex will be able to generate additional and sustainable long-term growth.

Market Prospects

Per a report published on Grand View Research, the global molecular diagnostics market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9% between 2020 and 2027. Factors like technological advancements in molecular diagnostics and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases are likely to drive the market.

Recent Developments

Last month, Luminex submitted an Emergency Use Authorization application (EUA) to the FDA for the company's new multi-analyte respiratory panel pairing Flu A/B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) targets with the SARS-CoV-2 target. This development is likely to boost Luminex’s molecular diagnostics platform and strengthen presence in the global infectious disease diagnostics market.



In the same month, the company received EUA from the FDA for a new expanded version of its NxTAG Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP), which includes the SARS-CoV-2 virus for high-throughput respiratory testing. The new test combines the company's original NxTAG RPP, which is a FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic for syndromic respiratory infection testing, and SARS-CoV-2.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 60.1% on a year-to-date basis, against the industry’s decline of 1.7%.

