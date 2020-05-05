Luminex (LMNX) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Luminex Corporation LMNX reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share (EPS), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents. Also, the bottom line plummeted 85.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues came in at $90.4 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%. Moreover, the top line improved 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Total sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics revenues grew 38% from the prior-year quarter.



Segmental Analysis



System Sales



Revenues at this segment totaled $12.1 million, declined 23.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Consumable Sales



This segment accounted for $12.8 million of revenues, up 19.3% year over year.



Royalty Revenues



Royalty revenues totaled $13.3 million, down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.



Assay Revenues



This segment reported revenues worth $43.7 million, up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Service Revenues



Revenues in the segment amounted to $5.5 million, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Other



Other revenues came in at $2.4 million, up 87.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update



As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.1 million, down 27.2% from the year-end 2019.



Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended Mar 31, 2020, came in at $7.2 million, compared with $7.1 million in the year-ago period.



Margins



Gross profit in the reported quarter was $50.3 million, up 9.9% year over year. Gross margin was 55.7%, expanding 10 (basis points) bps.



Research and development expenses totaled $11.9 million, down 20.8% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter were $33.9 million, up 7.8% year over year.

Total operating expenses amounted to $48.7 million, down 2.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company reported operating income of $1.6 million, against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $3.6 million.



2020 Guidance



Luminex projects second-quarter 2020 revenue to be at or above $105 million.



The company remains confident to surpass the high end of its current full-year revenue outlook of $362 million but is unable to issue an updated guidance range at this moment due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company expects to present and updated full-year revenue outlook in its second-quarter earnings release.



Wrapping Up



Luminex exited the first quarter on a strong note. The company continues to gain from its flagship ARIES and VERIGENE platforms that currently have a strong customer base. Revenues at Consumable sales, Assay, Service and Other revenues also improved significantly. Expansion in gross margin is a positive.



The company received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its NxTAGCoV Extended Panel and ARIES SARS-CoV-2-Assay, supported by $1.2 million in BARDA funding. Moreover, the company has expanded its current manufacturing capacity to produce more than 500,000 tests per month and intends to expand to more than 800,000 tests per month by the end of second quarter.



Meanwhile, the company witnessed a decline in System sales and Royalty revenues in the reported quarter.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Luminex carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



