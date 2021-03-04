Luminex Gets Emergency Use Authorization For Expanded Version Of NxTAG Respiratory Pathogen Panel

(RTTNews) - Luminex Corp. (LMNX) said it has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for a new expanded version of NxTAG Respiratory Pathogen Panel that includes the SARS-CoV-2 virus for high-throughput respiratory testing. Luminex Corp. said the NxTAG RPP + SARS-CoV-2 Assay is expected to detect new variants of the coronavirus.

NxTAG RPP provides allows clinical labs to run up to 96 samples at a time. The test runs on Luminex's MAGPIX System.

"Given the emergence of new respiratory pathogens and new variants of these pathogens, it will be increasingly challenging to identify and distinguish the presence and co-existence of SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and other common respiratory pathogens. Our NxTAG RPP + SARS-CoV-2 test delivers an ideal solution for this challenge," said Nachum Shamir, CEO of Luminex.

