Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 23, 2020

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LMNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LMNX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.62, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMNX was $25.62, representing a -38.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.69 and a 47.71% increase over the 52 week low of $17.35.

LMNX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). LMNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports LMNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 485.71%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMNX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LMNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LMNX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 18.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LMNX at 1.7%.

