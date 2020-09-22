Dividends
LMNX

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 23, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LMNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LMNX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.62, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMNX was $25.62, representing a -38.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.69 and a 47.71% increase over the 52 week low of $17.35.

LMNX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). LMNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports LMNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 485.71%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMNX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LMNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LMNX as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 18.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LMNX at 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMNX

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular