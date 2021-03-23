Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMNX was $33.31, representing a -20.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.69 and a 61.62% increase over the 52 week low of $20.61.

LMNX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). LMNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33. Zacks Investment Research reports LMNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 188.28%, compared to an industry average of 23.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMNX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LMNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LMNX as a top-10 holding:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 42.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LMNX at 1.77%.

