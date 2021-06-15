Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LMNX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.88, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMNX was $36.88, representing a -11.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.69 and a 78.94% increase over the 52 week low of $20.61.

LMNX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and 3M Company (MMM). LMNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports LMNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 188.28%, compared to an industry average of 19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMNX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LMNX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LMNX as a top-10 holding:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (LMNX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 17.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LMNX at 1.99%.

