Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LMNX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.33, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LMNX was $24.33, representing a -41.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.69 and a 18.05% increase over the 52 week low of $20.61.

LMNX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). LMNX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39. Zacks Investment Research reports LMNX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 311.11%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LMNX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.