Luminex Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LMNX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Luminex Corp (Symbol: LMNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.39, changing hands as high as $29.04 per share. Luminex Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMNX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.61 per share, with $41.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.43.

