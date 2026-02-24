Lumine Group (LMGIF) Price Target Decreased by 14.35% to 31.71

The average one-year price target for Lumine Group (OTCPK:LMGIF) has been revised to $31.71 / share. This is a decrease of 14.35% from the prior estimate of $37.02 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.44 to a high of $43.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.44% from the latest reported closing price of $27.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumine Group. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 25.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMGIF is 0.31%, an increase of 18.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 15,777K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,968K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAGTX - Janus Henderson Global Technology Fund Class T holds 1,111K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 996K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMGIF by 9.60% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 785K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMGIF by 22.38% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 757K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMGIF by 15.03% over the last quarter.

