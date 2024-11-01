Lumine Group Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Revenue Growth

Lumine Group Inc (TSE:LMN) has released an update.

Lumine Group Inc. reported a 35% increase in revenue to $177.3 million for Q3 2024, with operating income rising to $60.7 million and net income improving significantly from a loss last year. However, the company faced challenges with cash flows from operations and free cash flow, both of which saw significant declines.

