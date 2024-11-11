Luminar Technologies options imply 20.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Luminar (LAZR) Technologies is 5.9x normal with calls leading puts 7:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 20.7%, or 20c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.0%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LAZR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.