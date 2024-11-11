Luminar Technologies options imply 20.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Luminar (LAZR) Technologies is 5.9x normal with calls leading puts 7:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 20.7%, or 20c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.0%.
