Luminar Technologies options imply 16.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Luminar (LAZR) Technologies is 1.5x normal with calls leading puts 22:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 16.1%, or 13c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.6%.
