Luminar Technologies' (NASDAQ:LAZR) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock climbs 6.7% this past week

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) share price is 70% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 35% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Luminar Technologies hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Luminar Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Luminar Technologies' revenue grew by 13%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 70% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:LAZR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 3rd 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Luminar Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Luminar Technologies boasts a total shareholder return of 70% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 4.1% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Luminar Technologies is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Luminar Technologies is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.