Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.86, changing hands as low as $6.60 per share. Luminar Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAZR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LAZR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.91 per share, with $11.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.64.
