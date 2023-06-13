Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.08, changing hands as high as $7.42 per share. Luminar Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAZR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAZR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.91 per share, with $11.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.