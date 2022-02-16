Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $16.38, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 12.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.02%.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2022.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.36% higher within the past month. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

