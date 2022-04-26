Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Moves -1.58%: What You Should Know

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $13.07, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.39% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, down 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.93 million, up 86.93% from the year-ago period.

LAZR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.47 per share and revenue of $44.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.68% and +39.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

