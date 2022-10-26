Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $7.53, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.18% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.38% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 110%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.15 million, up 14.66% from the prior-year quarter.

LAZR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.77 per share and revenue of $42.38 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -102.63% and +32.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% lower. Luminar Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.