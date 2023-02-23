Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed at $7.46, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 19.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Luminar Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.88 million, up 4.4% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.05% lower. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LAZR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

