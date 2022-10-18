Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed at $7.39, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Luminar Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 110%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.15 million, up 14.66% from the year-ago period.

LAZR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.77 per share and revenue of $42.38 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -102.63% and +32.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% lower. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.