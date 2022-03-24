Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $14.88, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.03% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Luminar Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Luminar Technologies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.93 million, up 86.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $44.43 million. These totals would mark changes of -65.79% and +39.1%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.49% lower. Luminar Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

