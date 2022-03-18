Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed at $14.39, marking a +0.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Luminar Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.93 million, up 86.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $44.43 million. These totals would mark changes of -65.79% and +39.1%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.49% lower. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

