Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $13.86, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.69% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 13.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.88%.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.93 million, up 86.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $44.43 million. These totals would mark changes of -65.79% and +39.1%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Luminar Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

