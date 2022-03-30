Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $15.51, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 10.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Luminar Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.93 million, up 86.93% from the year-ago period.

LAZR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $44.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -65.79% and +39.1%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.49% lower. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.