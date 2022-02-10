Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $15.98, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 9.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Luminar Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2022.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.36% higher. Luminar Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

