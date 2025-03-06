Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed at $5.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.99%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.61%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 2.95% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 15.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 20, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$2.20, indicating a 26.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.76 million, indicating a 24.2% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

