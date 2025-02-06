Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $5.42, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 30.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Luminar Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Luminar Technologies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$2.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.76 million, reflecting a 24.2% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Luminar Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

