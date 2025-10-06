Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed at $2.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.71%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 47.59% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 17.2%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.08, marking a 55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.59 million, up 13.56% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$4.5 per share and a revenue of $69.91 million, indicating changes of +51.3% and -7.28%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Luminar Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.