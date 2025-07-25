Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed at $3.20, marking a -5.6% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.91% outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 12, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.19, showcasing a 55.93% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $16.72 million, showing a 1.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.29 per share and revenue of $86.64 million. These totals would mark changes of +53.57% and +14.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Luminar Technologies, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.