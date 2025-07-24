Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) ended the recent trading session at $3.39, demonstrating a -10.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 40.52% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.96%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 12, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.19, up 55.93% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.72 million, reflecting a 1.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.29 per share and a revenue of $86.64 million, representing changes of +53.57% and +14.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Luminar Technologies, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

