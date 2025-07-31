Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $2.97, moving -5.11% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 10.21% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 2.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 12, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.19, showcasing a 55.93% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $16.72 million, indicating a 1.64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$4.29 per share and revenue of $86.64 million, indicating changes of +53.57% and +14.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Luminar Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

