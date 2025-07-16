Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) was up +2.11% at $2.91. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.38% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.82%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 12, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.19, signifying a 55.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.72 million, reflecting a 1.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$4.29 per share and a revenue of $86.64 million, signifying shifts of +53.57% and +14.91%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Luminar Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

