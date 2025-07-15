Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed the most recent trading day at $2.85, moving +2.52% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.87% lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Luminar Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 12, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.19, up 55.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.72 million, up 1.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$4.29 per share and revenue of $86.64 million, indicating changes of +53.57% and +14.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Luminar Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LAZR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

