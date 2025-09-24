Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) ended the recent trading session at $2.22, demonstrating a -3.48% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.34%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 25% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.02%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Luminar Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.08, marking a 55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.59 million, up 13.56% from the prior-year quarter.

LAZR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.5 per share and revenue of $69.91 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.3% and -7.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

