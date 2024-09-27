Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) ending at $0.91, denoting a -0.94% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Luminar Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.19, marking a 9.52% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.23 million, up 7.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.64 per share and revenue of $80.85 million. These totals would mark changes of +26.44% and +15.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3% higher within the past month. Luminar Technologies, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

