Luminar Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LAZR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.43, changing hands as low as $22.19 per share. Luminar Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAZR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAZR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.95 per share, with $47.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.