Luminar Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LAZR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.24, changing hands as high as $22.90 per share. Luminar Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAZR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAZR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.95 per share, with $47.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.17.

