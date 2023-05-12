News & Insights

Luminar Tech CEO to acquire majority stake in Forbes - WSJ

May 12, 2023 — 06:35 pm EDT

May 12 (Reuters) - Luminar Technologies LAZR.O CEO Austin Russell is buying a majority stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings in a deal that values the business news publisher at nearly $800 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The automotive tech billionaire has agreed to acquire 82% of Forbes, which includes the remaining portion of the company owned by the Forbes family and brings to a close a lengthy sale process, the report added.

Forbes and Luminar did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Forbes' Hong Kong-based parent Integrated Whale Media Investments will retain a minority stake in the company, according to the report.

Forbes, one of the oldest media outlets in the United States, publishes its eponymous flagship magazine which reaches 5 million readers.

