Luminar Tech CEO to acquire majority stake in Forbes - WSJ

May 12, 2023 — 06:10 pm EDT

May 12 (Reuters) - Luminar Technologies CEO Austin Russell is buying a majority stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings in a deal that values the business news publisher at nearly $800 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Forbes did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

