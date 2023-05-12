Luminar Tech CEO to acquire majority stake in Forbes - WSJ

Corrects story keyword used by media customers to FORBES-STAKE/ from FORBES & COMPANY-STAKE/

May 12 (Reuters) - Luminar Technologies CEO Austin Russell is buying a majority stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings in a deal that values the business news publisher at nearly $800 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Forbes did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

