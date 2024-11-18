Lumina Group to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Lumina Group Limited (HK:1162) has released an update.

Lumina Group Limited has announced that its board will meet on November 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. The board will also deliberate on the potential declaration of an interim dividend. Investors and market enthusiasts will be keen to see the outcomes of this meeting, as it may influence the company’s dividend decisions and financial outlook.

